2023 Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced

Nonprofit SOURCE NASHVILLE, a trade organization for women in the city's music industry, has announced the SOURCE HALL OF FAME inductees for this year's 20th anniversary awards ceremony. The event is set for TUESDAY, AUGUST 29th, at the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM inside MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. The annual awards honor and induct a select group of "Women Behind The Music."

This year's honorees include:

MARCIE ALLEN: CELLAR DOOR CONCERTS, WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR, MAD BOOKING & EVENTS, CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, MAC PRESENTS, AB, MAC CONSULTING

RENEE BELL: MCA, RCA/SONY

JANICE jACKSON: ASCAP, CAPITOL/EMI/LIBERTY RECORDS, BLENDINGWELL/SISTER JOHN MUSIC, MAYPOP MUSIC GROUP, ALMO/IRVING MUSIC, JOE SCAIFE PRODUCTIONS & PUBLISHING, COPYRIGHT SOCIETY OF THE SOUTH, WRITER’S DEN MUSIC GROUP, MCS MUSIC AMERICA, PEERMUSIC, TRAVELLERS HOLLOW MUSIC

JACKIE PATILLO: STAR SONG COMMUNICATIONS, INTEGRITY GOSPEL/INTEGRITY MEDIA, VERITY RECORDS, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION

BECKY SHANKS: UNITED ARTISTS AGENCY/CBS SONGS, MAYPOP MUSIC, PEERMUSIC

DENISE STIFF: GREILWORKS, TEENA SHIRTS, BAREWORKS, SUMMER LIGHTS, KEITH CASE AND ASSOCIATES, SCARED STIFF MUSIC, SHEEHAN’S PUB CO., BOB TITLEY MANAGEMENT, DS MANAGEMENT

VALERIE SUMMERS: WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY, INC./WME, DESTINATION MUSIC/GARY MUSICK PRODUCTION, ARRINGTON VINEYARDS.

SOURCE HALL OF FAME inductees are nominated and inducted based upon peer recommendations, biographies, accomplishments, reputation, the number of years each individual has worked within the music industry, and level of community involvement. All inductees are women who have made a significant impact on the NASHVILLE music industry.

