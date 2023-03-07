New Weekly Feature

ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY-KKDV (BAY COUNTRY 94.5/92.1)/SAN JOSE will launch the new weekly show, SHE'S COUNTRY on WEDNESDAY (3/8), INTERNATIONAL WOMEN's DAY. The feature will air every WEDNESDAY at noon (PT), and spotlight Country music’s biggest, best, and emerging female artists. The show will be hosted and curated by midday personality EMILY HARLAN.

HARLAN said of the feature, "I am honored to host SHE’S COUNTRY and help make a meaningful impact on the representation of female Country artists in the industry. Listeners of BAY COUNTRY have shared that they are interested in hearing more women of Country music. Let's go girls!”

KBAY OM/PD BO MATTHEWS said, “I’m proud of what EMILY has planned for this show on-air and online. This is a deserved celebration of the talented women in Country music. I think we’d all agree the format needs more female representation.”

ALPHA MEDIA/SILICON VALLEY Market Mgr. DAVID DRUTZ added, "It’s incredibly important for female artists to be adequately represented within Country radio. I’m extremely excited that BAY COUNTRY will lead the way in bringing the music of so many fantastic female artists to Bay Area Country music fans.”

