Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE newcomer DALTON DOVER and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week following an extensive radio tour. His debut single, "Giving Up On That," picks up 49 new MEDIABASE stations in its add week, joining the nine stations that had already gone early on the record.

MERCURY SVP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY shared on FACEBOOK, "This is some fire! DALTON DOVER has been grinding for eight weeks straight on radio promo tour, and he’s just getting started. It’s a special day when your first single launches at radio and our partners showed up for it ... Thanks for everyone who has made the decision to invest early."

Said DOVER, who wrote the song with ADAM CRAIG and JOSH PIERCE, "To have this much support on my first official single is such an incredible feeling. Thank you to my team for believing in me and this song, and thank you to Country radio for your excitement and enthusiasm. This is definitely a week I'll never forget!"

MONUMENT RECORDS' TIGIRLILY GOLD also had a great add day, picking up 36 new stations for "Shoot Tequila," joining the nine stations already on board. REPUBLIC/MERCURY/BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN continued his hot streak, landing two different songs among the week's four most added records. His "Last Night" added 36 stations and now has a total of 49 on board, tying with TIGIRLILY GOLD for the week's second most added. And WALLEN's next single, "One Thing At A Time" picked up 33 new adds, and now has 82 MEDIABASE stations on board. BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JORDAN HARVEY has the week's fifth most added single with his solo debut, "Along For The Ride" (27 new/34 total).





The Mercury Nashville add board (Photo: Damon Moberly/Facebook)









