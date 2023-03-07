Christino

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS has hired NIELSEN exectutive MARIO CHRISTINO as Dir./Research for the company. CHRISTINO recently served as VP and Sales Dir. at NIELSEN and Pres./Corporate Sales and Research for URBAN ONE. During CHRISTINO’s broadcasting career, he served as GSM at the station level, and as Senior Account Mgr. for the former ARBITRON/SCARBOROUGH company.

SAGA Pres./CEO CHRIS FORGY said, “We are delighted to have MARIO join the SAGA team. MARIO is another resource, we are providing, to help our sellers grow and become even better storytellers.”

CHRISTINO added, "The opportunity to be able to work with CHRIS FORGY and the entire SAGA family is a rare one, and I’m honored to have been offered that opportunity. CHRIS and I go back many years together, both as a coworker as well as a client. And now we’re back together again. SAGA is one of the most highly respected radio groups in the country, and I look forward to using my expertise to help it continue to grow.”

