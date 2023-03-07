8% Increase

THE LOVE STATION, INC. Contemporary Christian KJTH (THE HOUSE FM)/PONCA CITY, OK wrapped up its Spring fundraiser with an 8% increase over last year. In addition to funding the station, listeners gave generously to also help almost 1000 homeless by providing meals for a week through a partnership with THE HOMELESS ALLIANCE. VIDARE CREATIVE came alongside the fundraising effort to provide strategy and coaching.



“We are very thankful to our supporters and hopeful for a great year of ministry. Our staff did an amazing job on the air and on digital with leadership from Vidare Creative,” said CEO TONY WEIR.



VIDARE CREATIVE's DAVE KIRBY added, “In this economy, ANY increase is a victory! THE HOUSE team works incredibly hard to encourage OKLAHOMA and SOUTHERN KANSASand we’re grateful for the chance to work side by side with them.”

