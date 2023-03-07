Lineup Announced

BMI, in association with RAMS HEAD PRESENTS and THE FLORIDA KEYS TOURIST DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL, has announced the lineup for the 27th annual KEY WEST SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL. More than 250 songwriters will perform their biggest hits in venues across the island city from MAY 3rd-7th. Some of the featured acts will include ELLE KING, THE LOVE JUNKIES (HILLARY LINDSEY, LORI McKENNA, and LIZ ROSE), JACK INGRAM, JELLY ROLL, RAUL MALO, MICHAEL RAY, ROBERT RANDOLPH, RIVERS RUTHERFORD, JEFFREY STEELE, MITCHELL TENPENNY, and more.

RANDOLPH, performing with the DYLAN ALTMAN BLUES BAND, will open the festival along with JAMES SLATER on WEDNESDAY night during the annual kick-off party at the OCEAN KEY RESORT’s SUNSET PIER, followed by performances by BOB DIPIERO, LUKE LAIRD and JEFFREY STEELE at the KEY WEST THEATER. On FRIDAY evening, JELLY ROLL will headline the COFFEE BUTLER AMPHITHEATER, and the annual free block party at MAIN STAGE DUVAL STREET will feature RAY on SATURDAY night. Other writers scheduled to perform include RONNIE BOWMAN, KEITH GATTIS, KOSTAS, ELLA LANGLEY and EMILY SHACKELTON.

Proceeds from the KEY WEST SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL will benefit MICHELLE'S FOUNDATION and the BMI FOUNDATION, the latter a nonprofit that has supported the creation, performance and study of music through awards, scholarships, grants, and commissions since 1985.

