SXM Coverage

SIRIUSXM will be airing every game of the WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC on MLB NETWORK RADIO starting TODAY (3/7), and will produce the broadcasts of every TEAM USA game and 15 games in total, including the entirety of Pool C in PHOENIX and the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship games in MIAMI. The service will air FOX SPORTS coverage of all other games, including quarterfinals played in JAPAN.

SIRIUSXM's play-by-play will be called by MIKE FERRIN, with RYAN SPILBORGHS as analyst for Pool C and JIM BOWDEN for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship.

