Leiss

NASHVILLE-based entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted JASON LEISS to Business Mgr. He will continue to lead a team of five and oversee all financial facets for his clients, in both business and personal financial management.

LEISS started his career at FBMM directly out of college as an office administrative team member in 2010. He has since worked his way through the ranks to his new position, the highest at FBMM, aided by his prior experience as a musician.

FBMM Co-owner DAVID BOYER said, “JASON has a proven track record of serving his clients well and is highly regarded by his colleagues. His strong relationships and industry knowledge make him more than deserving of this promotion.”

Co-owner JULIE BOOS added, “JASON is the embodiment of our core tenets at FBMM. He always puts his clients first and is committed to their financial well-being. He is a true team player and leverages all the expertise and assets we provide at FBMM to best serve his clients’ needs.”

