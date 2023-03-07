Graetz

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, the parent company of networks Contemporary Christian K-LOVE and Worship AIR1, has hired JARROD GRAETZ for a new position of VP/Audio Streaming. His experience includes on-air roles in commercial and Christian radio in AUSTRALIA and DUBAI, G-SELECTOR support management at RADIO COMPUTING SERVICES, and strategic leadership at STRIPE. Most recently, GRAETZ served as CEO of POSITIVE MEDIA INCORPORATED Contemporary Christian 3TSC (89.9 THE LIGHT)/ MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA.



“JARROD is a highly accomplished, future-focused, strategic leader and we’re thrilled to have him on our team,” EMF Chief Content Officer JIM HOUSER said. “He’s worked in both mainstream and Christian radio settings. His international experience and broadcast expertise will be instrumental in expanding the reach of EMF’s music brands and furthering the mission of our ministry.”



EMF Radio group VP MANDY YOUNG shared, “Five minutes with JARROD and you know that his true passion is to take the Gospel farther and to use radio and streaming as a means to do it. “It’s exciting that Jarrod is joining us with his international experience to expand our product offering and to help people hear about the GOD who loves and cares for them.”



“Streaming enables us to bring Truth and positivity to more people in more places,” GRAETZ commented. “I’ve had the privilege of partnering with EMF and their programming team on various projects recently, and to now be able to work together on a regular basis gives me so much hope for what can be accomplished.”



GRAETZ is relocating from AUSTRALIA to NASHVILLE and will report to HOUSER.

« see more Net News