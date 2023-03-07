Sohn

GIGI SOHN has withdrawn her nomination for the open seat on the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. The withdrawal came as Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-WV) announced that he would join Republicans in voting against her; SOHN's withdrawal leaves the FCC deadlocked 2-2 along party lines.

SOHN issued a statement TUESDAY (2/7) saying that she asked President BIDEN to take her name out of the running after a 16 month process, saying that when she agreed to the nomination, "I could not have imagined that legions of cable and media industry lobbyists, their bought-and-paid-for surrogates, and dark money political groups with bottomless pockets would distort my over 30-year history as a consumer advocate into an absurd caricature of blatant lies. The unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks on my character and my career as an advocate for the public interest have taken an enormous toll on me and my family."

Noting that the 2-2 deadlock leaves the FCC unable to enact strong broadband access rules or fix its universal access programs, SOHN added, "It is a sad day for our country and our democracy when dominant industries, with assistance from unlimited dark money, get to choose their regulators. And with the help of their friends in the SENATE, the powerful cable and media companies have done just that."

SOHN was nominated in 2021, but encountered resistance from Republicans, the NAB, and telecommunications interests over her position in favor of net neutrality and her service on the board of now-defunct streaming service LOCAST. She was renominated in JANUARY.

