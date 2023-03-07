Steele

Voice pro DAVE STEELE of STEELE IMAGING, LTD. has been hired as the station imaging voice for AUDACY's new '90s-based Country station, KQKS-HD2-K276FK (FRONT RANGE COUNTRY 103.1)/DENVER, which launched last FRIDAY (NET NEWS 3/3). The new station joins more than 135 others currently using STEELE for imaging and branding.

STEELE has more than 20 years of experience in the voiceover business. Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News