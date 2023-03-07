GREG O’BRIEN will be taking on voiceover/branding duties at four ELKHORN MEDIA GROUP/Oregon-owned Country stations; KWHT (103.5)/Pendleton, KCMB-FM (104.7)/La Grange, KJDY-FM (94.5)/John Day and KZHC-FM (92.7)/Burns.

ELKHORN MEDIA GROUP OM DOUG DONOHO said, “We’re getting great feedback on GREG’s voice and it will only get better moving forward!”

O’BRIEN is represented for voiceover imaging and station branding work by JACK HOSSENLOPP and HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP.

