KNIX/Phoenix's Lois Lewis Is Engaged
by Phyllis Stark
March 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX MD/midday host LOIS "DOUBLE-L" LEWIS on her engagement to beau JEREMIAH McGINNIS. He proposed during a family game night with a beautiful diamond and amethyst ring, reflecting LEWIS's favorite color, purple, and a surprise video involving MORGAN WALLEN.
LEWIS shared photos on social media, calling McGINNIS, her "partner. friend. lover. teammate. soulmate."
