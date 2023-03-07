Lewis and McGinnis (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX/PHOENIX MD/midday host LOIS "DOUBLE-L" LEWIS on her engagement to beau JEREMIAH McGINNIS. He proposed during a family game night with a beautiful diamond and amethyst ring, reflecting LEWIS's favorite color, purple, and a surprise video involving MORGAN WALLEN.

LEWIS shared photos on social media, calling McGINNIS, her "partner. friend. lover. teammate. soulmate."

Congratulate her here.

