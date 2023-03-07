Benefit Concert

The benefit concert for the TENNESSEE EQUALITY PROJECT, INCLUSION TENNESSEE, OUT/MEMPHIS, and the TENNESSEE PRIDE CHAMBER will take place MARCH 20th at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE. Performers for LOVE RISING so far include SHERYL CROW, MAREN MORRIS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, HAYLEY WILLIAMS, ALLISON RUSSELL and 10 others.

RUSSELL said, “As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in NASHVILLE, it's important to me to support these wonderful TENNESSEE LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all TENNESSEANS. LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

JASON ISBELL, one of the event's scheduled performers, said of recently passed state legislation, “SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on TENNESSEANS who haven’t done anything wrong. These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Tickets go on sale starting TODAY (3/8) with net proceeds benefiting several organizations. You can purchase tickets here.

