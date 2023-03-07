Week Ending 3/5/23

ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE did not have correct Contemporary Christian song adds in this week's eWeekly that went out MONDAY (3/6).



The missing songs were WE ARE MESSENGERS "Wholehearted" with sixtotal adds, as well as, NATALIE GRANT + CORY ASBURY "You Will Be Found" with threetotal adds. Below is the corrected song add board for the week ending (3/5).







Corrected 3/7





