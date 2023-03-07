-
Correction: All Access & Mediabase Contemporary Christian Song Add
by Todd Stach
March 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM (PT)
ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE did not have correct Contemporary Christian song adds in this week's eWeekly that went out MONDAY (3/6).
The missing songs were WE ARE MESSENGERS "Wholehearted" with sixtotal adds, as well as, NATALIE GRANT + CORY ASBURY "You Will Be Found" with threetotal adds. Below is the corrected song add board for the week ending (3/5).