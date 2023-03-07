Marking 15th Anniversary

FOO FIGHTERS, KENDRICK LAMAR and ODESZA are set to headline the 15th annual OUTSIDE LANDS in SAN FRANCISCO's GOLDEN GATE PARK, AUGUST 11th-13th.

Also on the bill: LANA DEL REY, THE 1975, MEGAN THEE STALLION, ZEDD, JANELLE MONÁE, MAGGIE ROGERS, FATHER JOHN MISTY, ZEDD, FISHER, LIL YACHTY, ORVILLE PECK, INTERPOL, WILLOW, CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, BEABADOBEE, CUCO, ALVVAYS and many more.

OUTSIDE LANDS is still the largest, independently owned festival in the U.S., making this anniversary especially significant.

ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT, SUPERFLY and STARR HILL PRESENTS made the announcement of this year's lineup yesterday.

Now in its third year, SOMA TENT will return to the OUTSIDE LANDSD with rhythms and vibes inspired by underground nightclub culture, featuring over nine hours of music each day featuring the best in dance music. This year’s talent includes: BLOND:ISH, CLAPTONE, WHOMADEWHO, TINLICKER, ÂME B2B TRIKK and SAMA’ ABDULHADI, among others.

The full lineup is listed below and can be viewed here.

Commented ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT President Of Concerts & Festivals and OUTSIDE LANDS co-founder ALLEN SCOTT, "When we started OUTSIDE LANDS back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, OUTSIDE LANDS continues to be a bright spot for the city of SAN FRANCISCO and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives. The festival celebrates everything we love about the BAY AREA's rich cultural history. We’re proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on SAN FRANCISCO, injecting more than $1 billion into the SF economy since its inception."

For ticket information, go here.

