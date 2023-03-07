Charese Fruge, Stella Prado

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE connects with her former CLEAR CHANNEL then iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES colleague STELLA PRADO, now Sr. Dir./WEST COAST PROMOTION for BMLG RECORDS.

Discussing her long and storied career and how to keep moving forward, PRADO said, “Always follow your dreams and don’t stop when someone says ‘no.’ It’s their loss – move on. Believe in yourself and follow your heart. I’m a huge believer in forming relationships with the leaders around me. I would tell anyone to keep an open mind, try and learn as much as possible (especially from those around you) and never stop coming up with creative ideas.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, find out about STELLA PRADO.

