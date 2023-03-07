Bettye & Steve (Photo: Danny Clinch)

STEVE JORDAN and MEEGAN VOSS' JAY-VEE RECOREDS has signed BETTYE LAVETTE. JORDAN produced two albums for LAVETTE, "THINGS HAVE CHANGED" in 2018 and 2020's "BLACKBIRDS." The label is distributed by MRI ENTERTAINMENT.

Said LaVETTE, "After having made two albums with STEVE, I am so happy that he wanted to make another record together, and put it out on the JAY-VEE label."

A joint statement from JORDAN and VOSS read, "We are honored to have BETTYE LAVETTE on JAY-VEE RECORDS and offer her artistic freedom.”

