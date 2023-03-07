Bettye & Steve (Photo: Danny Clinch)

STEVE JORDAN and MEEGAN VOSS' JAY-VEE RECOREDS has announced the signing of the legendary soul singer. BETTYE LaVETTE.

JAY-VEE is also home to the GRAMMY-nominated album "ROBERT CRAY & Hi Rhythm," the critically acclaimed "Beat Odyssey 2020" by MIX MASTER MIKE and STEVE JORDAN and MEEGAN VOSS' band, THE VERBS

The label is distributed by MRI ENTERTAINMENT.

JORDAN has produced two previous albums for BETTYE LaVETTE, including "Things Have Changed" in 2018 and 2020's "Blackbirds."

Said LaVETTE, "After having made two albums with STEVE, I am so happy that he wanted to make another record together, and put it out on the JAY-VEE label."

JORDAN and VOSS issued the following statement: "We are honored to have BETTYE LaVETTE on JAY-VEE RECORDS and offer her artistic freedom.”

The MUSKEGAN, MI-born singer-songwriter made her first record at 16 ("My Man--He's A Lovin' Man"), but achieved only intermittent fame until 2005, when her album, "I've Got My Own Hell To Raise" was named on many critics' "Best Of 2005" lists. Her next album, "The Scene Of The Crime," debuted at #1 on BILLBOARD's Top Blues Albums chart and was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 2008 GRAMMY AWARDS.

On JANUARY 18th, 2009, at the "We Are One: The OBAMA Inaugural Celebration" at the LINCOLN MEMORIAL, she performed a duet of SAM COOKE's "A Change Is Gonna Come" with JON BON JOVI. Her biography, "A Woman LIke Me: A Memoir," written with DAVID RITZ, came out in 2013. In 2020, LaVETTE was inducted into the BLUES HALL OF FAME.

