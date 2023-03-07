-
AdLarge's Good Parts Media Partners With WSB/Atlanta For Content
by Roy Trakin
ADLARGE's GOOD PARTS MEDIA has entered into a deal with COX MEDIA News-Talk WSB/ATLANTA for its THE HOOK UP prep service. GOOD PARTS MEDIA offers a family of prep products for multiple formats that curates content hosts use to connect with their listeners.
Commented KARA WILSON, co-host of "The TAD, DREX & KARS Show": “We love THE HOOKUP! They have premium pop culture and entertainment content before anyone else and it fits perfectly with our show. It's the first thing I look at every morning.”