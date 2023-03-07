Free Podbean Event

PODBEAN's upcoming free online event, "Maximizing Your Podcast Reach: The Power of Programmatic Advertising" will take place on MARCH 16th, at 6p (ET)/3p (PT).

Commented PODBEAN CEO DAVID XU, "Podcast advertising continues to be one of the most effective mediums for advertising, and we want to help podcasters and advertisers maximize their revenue potential. We're excited to equip podcasters with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in this growing industry through this live event providing practical tips and actionable insights to help podcasters reach their goals by monetizing their content."

PODBEAN SVP/Advertising KERRY TRACY and SVP/Content & Partnerships ROB GREENLEE will provide a guide to programmatic advertising, exploring the latest trends, best practices, and strategies for maximizing your reach and monetizing your content.

The event will cover the benefits of programmatic advertising, how programmatic advertising leads to increased audience reach, the technology, terms, and how programmatic advertising, dynamic ads, and how audiences are targeted for advertising based on demographics, and the cost-effectiveness of this medium.

To register, go here.

