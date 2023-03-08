Women's Day Should Be Everyday!

EMERSON COLLEGE Triple A WERS/BOSTON celebrates INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TODAY (3/8) with an all-female playlist including women solos artists and women fronted bands from the Morning Show to The Secret Spot. The programming will continue over the WEEKEND of MARCH 11th-12th.

Brand Manager KEN WEST shared “Why? Because we should salute all the amazing female artists creating music that moves us. And because it's important. And because we can when no one else will! “

