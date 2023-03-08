New In The Desert

Having taken over KQPS/PALM SPRINGS via an LMA in advance of an outright purchase (NET NEWS 3/1), BRAD FUHR's KGAY PSP has flipped the station to the syndicated Classic Hits MeTV FM format as "MeTV FM 103.1," replacing KQPS seller AUDACY's CHANNEL Q LGBTQ+ Talk-Dance format.

“We are bringing to the DESERT a unique music format of timeless and memorable songs that evokes strong emotions of days gone by,” said FUHR. “The station’s unique blend of oldies and the stories behind the artists will also evoke strong emotions, including daily features that will provide listeners with a compelling reason to tune in each day.”

“The format comes from the people who created MeTV which is found locally on KMIR-HD2 and channel 14 on cable TV,” added FUHR. “It has had a nearly eight-year successful run in the highly competitive CHICAGO radio market, where it has garnered top ratings and raving fans of the wide variety of music. It’s a perfect fit with the Mid-Century vibe of PALM SPRINGS and reflects people’s love of memorable music from past decades. MeTV FM 103.1 will fill a gap in the market.”

FUHR is buying KQPS for $600,000 (NET NEWS 3/3).

