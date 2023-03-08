February Rankers

PODTRAC has released its FEBRUARY 2023 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service, and the charts continued to stay mostly static, with iHEARTPODCASTS remaining atop the publishers' chart (with the top 5 remaining in place), "THE DAILY" still atop the podcast list, and WONDERY continuing as the leading sales network among those opting into PODTRAC measurement.

The average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 publishers fell 5% from JANUARY and was up 1% year-over-year, while total global downloads slipped 8% month-over-month and increased 3% year-over-year.

The rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS (830 active shows)

2. WONDERY (210 shows)

3. NPR (49 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (12 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (67 shows)

6. DAILY WIRE+ (14 shows)

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (122 shows)

8. BARSTOOL SPORTS (99 shows)

9. PRX (121 shows)

10. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (104 shows)

11. PARAMOUNT (117 shows)

12. CNN (58 shows)

13. PODCASTONE (148 shows)

14. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

15. WNYC STUDIOS (31 shows)

16. ALL THINGS COMEDY (64 shows)

17. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

18. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (55 shows)

19. BBC (843 shows)

20. TED (18 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. DATELINE NBC (4)

3. UP FIRST (3)

4. MORBID (2)

5. NPR NEWS NOW (5)

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (7)

7. SMARTLESS (6)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

9. PARDON MY TAKE (9)

10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (13)

11. MY FAVORITE MURDER (11)

12. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (10)

13. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (12)

14. FOX NEWS HOURLY UPDATE (14)

15. CNN 5 THINGS (15)

16. THIS PAST WEEKEND (19)

17. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (16)

18. HIDDEN BRAIN (17)

19. FRESH AIR (18)

20. TODAY, EXPLAINED (21)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

