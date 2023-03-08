Serving The Community

MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING Full Service AC WATD (95.9 FM)/MARSHFIELD, MA Owner/Founder ED PERRY’s 45-year commitment to public service continues, including helping more than 200 college radio stations to obtain an FCC license.

Inviting area students and youth groups (GIRL SCOUTS, CUB SCOUTS, etc.) to tour the company’s broadcast facility has become a benchmark, as well as broadcasting holiday concerts and countless high school football and basketball games.

« see more Net News