WATD (95.9 FM)/Marshfield, MA's Owner/Founder Ed Perry's 45-Year Commitment To The Community Continues
by Tom Cunningham
March 8, 2023
MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING Full Service AC WATD (95.9 FM)/MARSHFIELD, MA Owner/Founder ED PERRY’s 45-year commitment to public service continues, including helping more than 200 college radio stations to obtain an FCC license.
Inviting area students and youth groups (GIRL SCOUTS, CUB SCOUTS, etc.) to tour the company’s broadcast facility has become a benchmark, as well as broadcasting holiday concerts and countless high school football and basketball games.