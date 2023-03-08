Ard

KEN ARD, the former SOUTH CAROLINA Lieutenant Governor whose career turned to talk radio after he pleaded guilty to ethics violations and resigned from office, is launching a podcast. ARD, whose "WAKE UP CAROLINA" morning radio show airs on COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS, LLC News-Talk WFRK (LIVE 95)/FLORENCE, SC, News-Talk WTQS-A-W246BX/ORANGEBURG, SC, and News-Talk WDXY-A-W290AY/SUMTER, SC, is hosting the twice-weekly "NO STOPLIGHTS WITH KEN ARD" in partnership with the radio group.

ARD said, “NO STOPLIGHTS is a tribute to my real-life perspective on American politics and life in general. My humble beginnings from a town with no stop lights to a time in politics to a successful radio broadcast for over 10 years... In a world where most people are afraid to say what they truly believe; No Stop Lights, will be different. If you believe in the foundational principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, come along for the ride.”

