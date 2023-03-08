Daniels

AUDACY MADISON, WI OM CHASE DANIELS is moving to the company's CLEVELAND cluster -- AC WDOK (STAR 102), Classic Rock WNCX, Hot AC WQAL (Q104), Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN), and LGBTQ+ Talk-Dance WQAL-HD3 (CHANNEL Q) -- as OM. DANIELS succeeds the retiring DAVE POPOVICH.

“Having CHASE join us from our stations in Madison is a testament to the depth of talent at AUDACY and the work he’s done there,” said SVP/market Mgr. TOM HERSCHEL. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome CHASE to CLEVELAND.”

“When the opportunity to lead the heritage brands DAVE POPOVICH built into 2023 and beyond opened up, it was something that quickly became a no brainer,” said DANIELS, who joined AUDACY as PD of WNTR/INDIANAPOLIS in 2013. “I can’t wait to get started working with the amazing team in CLEVELAND. I want to thank DAVE RICHARDS, TOM HERSCHEL, STEVE SALHANY and JEFF SOTTOLANO for going out of their way to make this a seamless transition for me and my family. I also want to thank ANDREA HANSEN and the entire MADISON team for their support and encouragement.”

