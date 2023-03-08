Adam

Former ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Pres./News & Entertainment JULIE ADAM has joined UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA as EVP/GM.

UMC Chairman/CEO JEFFREY REMEDIOS said, “JULIE is an absolute force -- she’s an exceptional executive and a passionate, purpose driven leader who has helped shape the Canadian media and entertainment industry. She leads with positivity, inclusivity, and creativity, and cares deeply about artists - as evidenced by her impressive career in service to music. I’m so honoured JULIE has agreed to join me in leading UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA’s outstanding team as we continue to propel our roster of artists to new heights.”

ADAM, who has been serving as Chair of the CANADIAN ACADEMY OF RECORDING ARTS AND SCIENCES (parent of the JUNO AWARDS) since 2022 and spent over 23 years at ROGERS before leaving that company in SEPTEMBER, said, “I am beyond thrilled to join UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA. I have deep respect and admiration for JEFFREY, and I am inspired by the culture he and his team have created within the organization. This role, working with this incomparable team, and this incredible roster of artists, is an absolute dream come true. I am, and always have been, in awe of the power of music and those who create it. Music can inspire you, console you, help you celebrate, mourn, or push you to think differently. It can magically bring together a community, our country, and the world. I can’t wait to get started.”

