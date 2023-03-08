Jessen

It’s a transfer and a homecoming for COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5)/TULSA Brand Mgr./afternoon host ABBY JESSEN, who is heading to sister AC WSB-F (B98.5)/ATLANTA as Asst. Brand Mgr./Midday Host. The ATLANTA native and UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA graduate began her career as a News and Traffic anchor for CMG/ATHENS, where she’ll continue to also host nights on Country WNGC/ATHENS; she started her B98.5 duties on MONDAY (3/6).

JESSEN said, “I grew up listening to B98.5, so it is truly a dream to be back home working for a station I have always loved! I can’t thank ROB BABIN, CHRIS EAGAN, JALEIGH LONG, and EMILY BOLDON enough for this opportunity.”

CMG/ATLANTA Dir./Operations EMILY BOLDON said, “ABBY is intelligent, vibrant, and full of energy. Her dedication to CMG and her passion for radio are palpable and she is a true, rising star. I look forward to what she will bring to CMG/ATLANTA as we head into this new chapter on B98.5.”

JALEIGH LONG, CMG/ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. added, “I’m thrilled to welcome ABBY home and have such a spectacular talent inside COX MEDIA GROUP to promote to this critical role.”

