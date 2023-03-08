Radio Woodstock Celebrates Women

CHET-5 BROADCASTING Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK, NY celebrates INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY TODAY (3/8) with an all-women DJ lineup playing all female fronted music.

RADIO WOODSTOCK'S on-air hosts AJA WHITNEY, LEIJA ROTHENBERG, and EMMA PHILIPPAS will be joined by staff members: ASSA SACKO-ZARCONE, BRIANNA LINDGREN, AND TARI BONHERT. WOODSTOCK JAMS will be hosted by ERIN CARDIGAN from GRATEFUL DEAD TAROT at 10p (ET) and the premiere of "TWO DARK FOR DISNEY" with DEVYN on THURSDAY MARCH 9th at 10p (ET).

WHITNEY, also MD of the station, states, “Following last week's powerful symposium, WOMEN BEYOND THEIR TITLES, hearing the stories and knowledge of these incredible women was not only inspiring but uplifting. Feels good to work with so many powerful women here at RADIO WOODSTOCK. We all work really well together and prove that women can do anything and everything.... and usually better!”

« see more Net News