-
National Hispanic Foundation For The Arts Chairman Felix Sanchez Nominated To CPB Board
by Perry Michael Simon
March 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
President BIDEN has nominated NATIONAL HISPANIC FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS Chairman FELIX SANCHEZ to the Board of Directors for the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING.
SANCHEZ, an attorney, served as a legislative assistant to Sen. LLOYD BENTSEN (D-TX), worked on several Democratic presidential campaigns, and served in government relations posts at the AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION and METHANOL INSTITUTE before co-founding the NHFA in 1997. He has also served as a commentator for CNN and as CEO of his own public relations firm TERRACOM while a Senior Advisor to WARD CIRCLE STRATEGIES.