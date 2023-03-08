Sanchez (Photo: Ward Circle Strategies)

President BIDEN has nominated NATIONAL HISPANIC FOUNDATION FOR THE ARTS Chairman FELIX SANCHEZ to the Board of Directors for the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING.

SANCHEZ, an attorney, served as a legislative assistant to Sen. LLOYD BENTSEN (D-TX), worked on several Democratic presidential campaigns, and served in government relations posts at the AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION and METHANOL INSTITUTE before co-founding the NHFA in 1997. He has also served as a commentator for CNN and as CEO of his own public relations firm TERRACOM while a Senior Advisor to WARD CIRCLE STRATEGIES.

