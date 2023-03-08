Warren

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed a new global publishing deal with songwriter HEATH WARREN. The NASHVILLE-based WARREN is best known co-writing “Rock and A Hard Place” by BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and “Something You Ain’t Ever Had” by Country duo WATERLOO REVIVAL.

The ALBUQUERQUE, NM native has been named one of BMI’s “Buzz Writers To Watch.” WARREN’s other notable releases include singles from DAVID J, ERIC VAN HOUTEN, JOE HAYDEL, COLBIE CAILLAT, AFTER MIDOWN, BELLES, WILLIE MORRISON, and JOSH ROSS.

