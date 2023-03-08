Philpott (Photo: Facebook)





With the elimination of his position, CUMULUS AC WGVX-WLUP-WWWM (LOVE 105)/MINNEAPOLIS PD/pm driver JAY PHILPOTT has exited.

Prior to the return of the LOVE 105 in NOVEMBER 2018, PHILPOTT was with sister station KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS. PHILPOTT's resume includes stints in his hometown MINNEAPOLIS at WLOL, KFMX, and WRQC. He has held programming and on-air positions across the country in a 40-plus-year career, including, WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE, WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA, KZPS/DALLAS, WLZR (LAZER 102.9)/MILWAUKEE, WNOR (FM99)/NORFOLK, VA, KSD and WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS and WHQG (102.9 THE HOG), WQBW (97.3 THE BREW), and WRIT/MILWAUKEE.

"As far as departures go, this one was dignified," PHILPOTT wrote on FACEBOOK. "There weren’t tears or angry words, and I wasn’t escorted out of the building."

PHILPOTT can be reached at jaydio@aol.com.

