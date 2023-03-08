Radio's Story

EDISON RESEARCH is releasing a four-part series of data reports from its SHARE OF EAR study in its Weekly Insights email, and the first installment highlights how listeners aged 13 and older spend 59% of their daily, ad-supported audio time with AM/FM radio (including both over-the-air and streaming). The figure is higher than any other ad-supported service.

In addition, AM/FM leads all ad-supported audio sources across all age groups, including the 13-24 demographic (Gen Z), which spends 33% of its ad-supported audio time with radio, ahead of YOUTUBE (31%), streamers (20%), and podcasts (15%). Among 25-54s, 55% of their time with ad-supported audio is given to AM/FM, while those 55+ spend 78% of their ad-supported audio time with AM/FM.

