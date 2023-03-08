Ryan

Congratulations to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS morning host, DAVE RYAN, who announced on FACEBOOK that he has extended his contract with the station, running through JUNE, 2026. He's been with the station since 1993.

RYAN told his followers, "I have to say thank you for making it possible. If you didn’t support our show and support me as a person it would not have happened. So a sincere thank you for listening to my show all these years."

An official statement from iHEARTMEDIA is expected soon.





