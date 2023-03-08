Kay

AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO afternoon driver SCOTTY KAY is set to take over SUNDAYS from 10a to 3p across all of the AUDACY Country stations nationwide, beginning MARCH 12th. The CHICAGO native got his big break at WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO, where he became a syndicated personality heard in more than seven cities nationwide. His major market radio stops include iHEARTRADIO Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA and CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC KLIF (HOT 93.3)/DALLAS. He joined WUSN in 2019 (NET NEWS 8/23/19).

KAY was one of 25 male finalists on the first season of FOX’s television show, “So You Think You Can Dance.” He's also been named one of the best live entertainers in the nation four times by DJ TIMES MAGAZINE, and hosts events worldwide, including the AMBASSADORS BALL for NATO in BRUSSELS, BELGIUM.

KAY said, "What is life?!?! Being part of a team like this is a dream for anyone in radio. When you do something you love and then people say, 'You should do it for more people,' that's pretty special! Thank you TIM ROBERTS, MARCI BRAUN, and AUDACY for trusting me with everyone's favorite part of the week!"

« see more Net News