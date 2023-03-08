Tickets On Sale Thursday 3/9

PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL has revealed its lineup for this year, and ZACH BRYAN, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, THE BLACK CROWES, and THE LUMINEERS are on the bill. The 9th annual festival will take place SEPTEMBER 23rd-24th in FRANKLIN, TN at THE PARK AT HARLINSDALE FARM.

Other artist set to perform are: NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, as well as THE HEAD AND THE HEART, YOLA, BETTER THAN EZRA, JAMES BAY, HAILEY WHITTERS, BOY NAMED BANJO, MARGO PRICE, IAN MUNSICK, THE WAR AND TREATY, LUKE GRIMES, PATRICK DRONEY, CHARLIE WORSHAM, MADELINE EDWARDS and TIGIRLILY GOLD.

The lineup was revealed on The NASHVILLE Sign, a local billboard towering above NASHVILLE’s “Gateway to Midtown" (the corner of BROADWAY and WEST END). Singer/songwriter/producer and festival producer KEVIN GRIFFIN from BETTER THAN EZRA was on hand for the announcement.

Tickets for the festival go on sale THURSDAY (3/9) at 10a (CT). Click here for the full lineup and more information.

