Daniel, Kestenbaum

Next up in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's "Radio Works" series of webinars is “Radio Works for Home Services.”

The live session on MARCH 15th at noon (CT) will feature COX MEDIA GROUP/JACKSONVILLE Sr. Media Consultant JONATHAN DANIEL with a client success story and ANALYTIC OWL GM RICK KESTENBAUM with an overview of the category.

Registration is free for RAB members. Register by clicking here.

