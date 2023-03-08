March 14th

The story of LOS ANGELES' "party crews" in the early 2000s is the subject of a new podcast from VICE, LAist STUDIOS, and iHEARTMEDIA's MY CULTURA PODCAST NETWORK. Journalist JANICE LLAMOCA, who was a member of a party crew called the "LUSTFUL LAYDEEZ" in her youth, is the host of "PARTY CREWS: THE UNTOLD STORY," launching on MARCH 14th.

On the show, LLAMOCA looks back at her time in the Latinx community's party crew scene and examines the unsolved 2006 murder of EMMERY MUÑOZ, another teen involved with the crews.

