Organizers of the 4th Annual RELIX MUSIC CONFERENCE have released the full schedule of programming for this years event happening APRIL 17th and 18th at BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE.

Newly announced speakers include guitarist, singer/songwriter PETER FRAMPTON and ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMER JOHN OATES. Both will engage in one-on-one conversations with NASHVILLE’s top music critics over the course of the 2-day conference. Blues rocker ANDY FRASCO will serve as the official conference Master of Ceremonies.

New panels have been introduced this year including "Where Is My Mind: Mental Health & The Music Industry," featuring conversations with BACKLINE.care Founder HILARY GLEASON, FRASCO and more; "Brand Aid," exploring the topic of artist brand management; and a Part two follow up to "Sound Check: The State of the Business." RELIX MUSIC CONFERENCE will also partner with AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION for two showcases hosted on BROOKLYN BOWL NASHVILLE’s outdoor patio.

