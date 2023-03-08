New Station

Veteran radio programmer and SPIN DOCTORS MUSIC GROUP Pres./CEO AL BROCK has launched RockinHitsRadio.com, a new internet station featuring Classic Hits of the late '60s, '70s, and '80s, and targeted toward Baby Boomers.

BROCK said, "I’ve been working on building this station for a long time and am finally confident enough to roll it out. It has been a true labor of love. The station will be jockless for now, but will add personalities who love the best eras in radio to the voice track and make a contribution."

The station is available on LIVE 365.

