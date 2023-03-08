Study

The third annual "Be the Change: Gender Equality Study" from BELIEVE and TUNECORE, now with research and data partner LUMINATE and conducted with the participation of over 1,500 members of the music industry in 109 countries, found that 34% of responding women in the business said they had been sexually harassed or abused at work, with that number increasing to 42% for trans individuals and 43% for nonbinary individuals.

Other findings included that 53% of respondents agreed that men are paid more than others in the industry; 68% want to see more women and gender expansive individuals in positions of power in the industry; those in AFRICA, ASIA-PACIFIC, and LATIN AMERICA and the CARIBBEAN are less likely to see gender discrimination as a problem in the music industry than those in EUROPE and NORTH AMERICA; minority artists are 70% more likely to report that they have experienced online harassment or hate speech in social media; and women, nonbinary, and trans individuals are much more likely to report struggling with their mental health.

BELIEVE CEO DENIS LADEGAILLERIE said, "The development of a more diverse and equitable music industry is one of the core goals of BELIEVE's Shaping Music for Good strategy. We have consistently worked to support gender equality and will ensure that the insights provided by this year's Be The Change study will encourage even more of our industry peers to join us in shaping a more respectful, diverse, and transparent music industry for all.”

TUNECORE CRO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “The good news is that Be The Change is now in its third year and we’ve seen the study’s impact. It’s been quoted by the United Nations and widely discussed in creator and executive circles across the industry. But here’s the bad news -- we need more change. We, as individuals and as an industry must heed the calls to action and do just that -- take action. Small changes add up and if we each do something different each day, week, month, year, we will see a sea change in the industry. So let’s go!”

LUMINATE VP/Global HELENA KOSINSKI and VP/Head of Research MATT YAZGE, in a joint statement, said, “As the music business becomes more globally connected, the issues that we face as an industry grow collectively. Teaming up with BELIEVE and TUNECORE for this study presented us with an important opportunity to research behaviors and attitudes of those who work within music. Our goal is that our findings will help create a dialogue of needed change that will positively impact the lives of women, trans, and non-binary music professionals all over the world.”

Read the complete study and executive summary here.

