New Network

iHEARTMEDIA has launched a new LGBTQ+-oriented podcast network, OUTSPOKEN, with shows hosted by ROSIE O’DONNELL, LANCE BASS, LAVERNE COX, BOWEN YANG, MATT ROGERS, ALEX MAPA, BRIDGET TODD, RAVEN-SYMONÉ, and JOJO SIWA, who will collaborate on a slate of shows as well as hosting a podcast. Activist RAQUEL WILLIS, who is developing a pair of series for the network, will serve as Exec. Producer for the network alongside iHEARTMEDIA Creative Development and Marketing Dir. JAY BRUNSON.

“With OUTSPOKEN, iHEARTMEDIA and a team of brilliant creators are building a space for LGBTQ+ talent and listeners everywhere to celebrate who they are. It’s exciting to see podcasting becoming a medium where voices of all kinds go to be heard, and the OUTSPOKEN network will elevate the impactful culture of the LGBTQ+ community,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “We’re also honored to have some of the biggest personalities in podcasting joining us as advocates by using their massive platforms with millions of listeners to amplify these creators and help bring a greater diversity of voices into the podcast space.”

Among the shows being aggregated by the network, including several existing shows, are O'DONNELL's "ONWARD," set for a debut later this month; BASS' "FROSTED TIPS"; MAPA and LONI LOVE's "SQUIRREL FRIENDS: THE OFFICIAL DRAG RACE PODCAST"; FRAN TIRADO and ROSE DOMMU's "LIKE A VIRGIN"; JONATHAN BENNETT's "PRIDECAST"; CARMEN LAURENT's "BEAUTY TRANSLATED" and JONATHAN HIGGINS and JORDAN DANIELS' "BFF: BLACK, FAT, FEMME," both winners in the NEXTUP initiative; and TODD's "THERE ARE NO GIRLS ON THE INTERNET." Also moving to OUTSPOKEN are STEVEN PHILLIPS-HORST and LILY MAROTTA's "CELEBRITY BOOK CLUB WITH STEVEN & LILY" and DANIELLE MOODIE's "WOKE AF DAILY," and YANG and ROGERS' "LAS CULTURISTAS" from the BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK and COX's "THE LAVERNE COX SHOW" from SHONDALAND will be featured under the OUTSPOKEN umbrella.

