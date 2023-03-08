-
Jack Diamond, Jimmy Alexander Celebrate 26 Years Doing Mornings Together
by Joel Denver
March 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM (PT)
Love when there is good news to report! Congratulations to JACK DIAMOND and longtime co-host sidekick JIMMY ALEXANDER on celebrating 26 years together as of TODAY (3/8). They are currently doing mornings at MANNING BROADCASTING Classic Hits. WWEG (106.9 THE EAGLE)/FREDERICK-WASHINGTON along with LISA ANNE.
JACK told ALL ACCESS, “I spent 30 years at WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON, DC. That’s where we started. JIMMY was initially brought in as a producer and sidekick. That was in 1997. We have been here at WWEG for three years in what started out as a fill-in gig for two or three months!”
JACK & JIMMY also have a robust PLAN B just in case this radio gig ends ... abruptly -- with a no-ding guarantee!