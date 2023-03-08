Top (L-R): Diaz, Nelson and Slater, Bottom (L-R): Quinones and Edwards

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has made several adjustments to the station lineups for Country WWKA (K92.3) and Classic Hits WMMO/ORLANDO, effective immediately.

WWKA midday host MELISSA QUINONES shifts to afternoon drive, and adds MD stripes. Shifting to the WWKA morning show is former PM drive host SLATER. He joins OBIE DIAZ, who has been in his morning role since 2016, and CHLOE NELSON who joined the show in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/15). SLATER was previously the morning show producer and co-host before NELSON was in that position, and has been in afternoons for the past two years.

JAY EDWARDS will serve as the new, full-time midday talent on WWKA and PM Drive talent on WMMO. EDWARDS is a 20-year market veteran who most recently held the morning producer role at CMG sister station News-Talk WDBO.

CMG ORLANDO Dir./Operations STEVE STEWART said, “I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to elevate internal CMG talent to these essential roles. The entire team represents the passion, culture, and spirit of ORLANDO and we believe these changes will strengthen the bond we have with our audience. We’re confident our community will love this new direction!”

