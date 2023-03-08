Back By Popular Demand

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is set to bring back “Paddle Royale,” its multi-player ping-pong tournament with players including a mixture of artists and prominent industry figures. This year's roster has ASHLEY COOKE, MORGAN EVANS, GATOR HARRISON (iHEARTMEDIA), LAURA HOSTELLEY (TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS), RILEY GREEN, ERIN KINSEY, CHRIS LANE, SCOTTY McCREERY, JAKE OWEN, TIM ROBERTS (AUDACY), JELLY ROLL, LILY ROSE, NATE SMITH, KRISTEN WILLIAMS (WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE) and BRETT YOUNG confirmed so far. TENNESSEE TITANS play-by-play man MIKE KEITH will return to call the action, and will be joined by a color commentator, UMG NASHVILLE Chairman MIKE DUNGAN.

The tournament takes place on MONDAY, MARCH 13th immediately following "AMAZON MUSIC Presents: Country Heat" at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL's LEGENDS D-G on level 2. Doors open at 8:30p (CT), with the tournament play starting at 9p (CT).

TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT's GEORGE COURI and AUDACY's ROBERTS said in a joint statement, "The vision here is to have everyone working in this community come together to laugh with and at one another, trash talk, drink a little together, cheer, boo, and enjoy one another without any panels or performances. And to give MIKE DUNGAN a microphone to unleash on everyone."

CRS takes place MONDAY MARCH 13th through WEDNESDAY MARCH 15th. Click here for more information and registration.

