Brooks

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3 FM)/CLARKSVILLE, TN morning co-host CHRIS BROOKS is departing the station to relocate back to CLEVELAND with his family on MARCH 24th. He has been with WVVR since JULY of last year, teamed with MONICA REED, and previously hosted mornings at AC WMGV (MAGIC 103.3)/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN, NC.

The move follows the death of BROOKS' mother. He shared the news of his departure from radio on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (3/7), writing, "After much consideration and conversation, I am stepping away from radio for now and moving my family to CLEVELAND to live in my mom's house. I’m going to find a job in the real world, probably construction or something for now. After seeing the support we have there during our visit a few weeks ago, it was a no brainer to move back ... It’s been a fun run in radio, but now it’s time to focus on family and getting the house in order. This isn’t a goodbye from radio, it’s just 'I’ll see ya later.'"

« see more Net News