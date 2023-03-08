Metzger

Retired longtime SUMMITMEDIA Country WKHK (K95)/RICHMOND, VA morning personality JIM LEONARD "CATFISH" METZGER died on MARCH 6th at the age of 79. Before coming to RICHMOND, he was an air personality in TEXAS, OHIO and PENNSYLVANIA, according to local TV station WTVR (6 NEWS RICHMOND).

WKHK shared on its FACEBOOK page YESTERDAY (3/7), "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. CATFISH will always be a part of K95! We will be remembering him this afternoon and forever."

A memorial service will be held on FRIDAY (3/10) at 3p (ET) at J.T. MORRISS & SON - CHESTER CHAPEL. In lieu of followers, the family has requested contributions in his honor made to the TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION here.

