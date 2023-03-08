Tickets On Sale Now

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced the lineup for this year's BOURBON & BEYOND festival, celebrating bourbon, food and music. and happening SEPTEMBER 14th-17th at HIGHLAND FESTIVAL GROUNDS at KENTUCKY EXPOSITION CENTER in LOUISVILLE. This year's headliners include BRUNO MARS, THE KILLERS, BRANDI CARLILE, THE BLACK KEYS, DURAN DURAN, BILLY STRINGS, THE BLACK CROWES, THE AVETT BROTHERS and more acts from Rock, Americana, Bluegrass, Blues and Alternative.

Other artists set to perform are: BLONDIE, TRAIN, HOZIER, JON BATISTE, BRITTANY HOWARD, RYAN BINGHAM, BABYFACE, MIDLAND, BASTILLE, SPOON, THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM, FIRST AID KIT, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, BUDDY GUY, ALOE BLACC, WAYNE NEWTON, MAVIS STAPLES, CITY AND COLOUR, INHALER, PAOLO NUTINI, ZZ WARD, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, DREW HOLCOMB AND THE NEIGHBORS, LUKE GRIMES, THE LONE BELLOW, JOY OLADOKUN, MAGGIE ROSE, HAILEY WHITTERS, DARRELL SCOTT BAND, DANIELLE PONDER, DUMPSTAPHUNK, BOY NAMED BANJO, BRANDY CLARK, JOHN PRIMER, WILLIE JONES, STEPHEN WILSON JR., DRAYTON FARLEY, GOODBYE JUNE, AS YOU WERE, VIVI RINCON, KELSEY WALOON, MICHAEL CLEVELAND & FLAMEKEEPER, THE LIL SMOKIES, TWISTED PINE, THE CLEVERLYS, TOWN MOUNTAIN, DELLA MAE, SUNNY WAR, LINDSAY LOU, DAN TYMINSKI, and FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN.

The four-day event will also feature daily workshops and demonstrations at the TEAM KENTUCKY BOURBON STAGE and the KENTUCKY VENUES CULINARY STAGE, pairing master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and KENTUCKY personalities. The programming is hosted by chefs AMANDA FREITAG, CHRIS SANTOS, and ED LEE, along with CHRIS BLANDFORD, plus BLIND BOURBON LIVE: FRED MINNICK. The complete bourbon and culinary lineup will be announced this summer.

FREITAG said, "BOURBON & BEYOND is by far my favorite festival of the year! I am thrilled to be back in 2023 for the incredible music lineup, the tastiest cocktails and of course the food. It combines all my favorite things in one weekend. I get to hang out with my buddy CHRIS SANTOS from CHOPPED, and we get to play on stage with other great chefs from around the country. See you there!"

KENTUCKY VENUES Pres./CEO DAVID S. BECK added, "As not only partners, but also fans, our team is excited for this year's BOURBON & BEYOND. SEPTEMBER will showcase KENTUCKY's hospitality and food scene to those expected to visit from 50 states and over 20 countries. We appreciate the continued collaboration with DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS in hosting and growing this festival in the heart of bourbon country."

Tickets for BOURBON & BEYOND Fest are on sale now.

