'VIP' Offering

PODBEAN is offering large-audience podcasts on its advertising sales platform a "VIP Program" giving those clients of the PODBEAN Ads Marketplace free hosting, access to unlimited podcast channels, and unlimited bandwidth and storage. The program is available by invitation only and requires a minimum of 10,000 downloads per month with content not targeted towards children and complying with the company's Acceptable Use Policy.

CEO DAVID XU said, “As a leader in the space, we understand the future of podcast advertising and the needs of our creators. With this new program, not only will PODBEAN promote your podcast to thousands of advertisers and provide you with demographic analytic data, but we are also offering access to our customer success team and regular free training on podcast creation and promotion. This program is a game changer for creators and will elevate their podcasts to the next level.”

